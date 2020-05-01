inTest (INTT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

inTest (NASDAQ:INTT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect inTest to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

inTest (NASDAQ:INTT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.61 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTT opened at $3.52 on Friday. inTest has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $7.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.78.

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

