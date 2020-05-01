Interface (TILE) to Release Earnings on Friday

Posted by on May 1st, 2020

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect Interface to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Interface has set its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance at 1.60-1.70 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.60-1.70 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.67 million. Interface had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Interface to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TILE stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $528.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. Interface has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $17.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.35%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Interface from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on shares of Interface from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Interface from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interface has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Earnings History for Interface (NASDAQ:TILE)

