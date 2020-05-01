Tecnoglass (TGLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect Tecnoglass to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Tecnoglass has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $101.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.68 million. On average, analysts expect Tecnoglass to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

TGLS stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $168.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tecnoglass has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.10.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.