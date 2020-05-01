American Axle & Manufact. (AXL) to Release Earnings on Friday

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect American Axle & Manufact. to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. American Axle & Manufact. has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. American Axle & Manufact.’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Shares of AXL stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $490.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.66. American Axle & Manufact. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $14.96.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered American Axle & Manufact. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Buckingham Research raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

In other American Axle & Manufact. news, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,652.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Smith acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $39,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,886.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $256,865. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

