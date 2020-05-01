Monroe Capital (MRCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 11.42%. On average, analysts expect Monroe Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

NASDAQ MRCC opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $165.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08. Monroe Capital has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $12.43.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRCC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Monroe Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Monroe Capital from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

In other Monroe Capital news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele acquired 8,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $34,809.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,129.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore L. Koenig acquired 28,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.18 per share, for a total transaction of $259,426.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 41,095 shares of company stock worth $327,437 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.