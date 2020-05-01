Construction Partners (ROAD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect Construction Partners to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Construction Partners has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $175.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Construction Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

ROAD opened at $18.33 on Friday. Construction Partners has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $20.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.87 million, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

ROAD has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on shares of Construction Partners to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

In other Construction Partners news, CFO Royce Alan Palmer sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $117,767.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.