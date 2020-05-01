Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Bloomin’ Brands has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.85-1.90 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.85-$1.90 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 74.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BLMN stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $990.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.97.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

