Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide to post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 9.01-9.72 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $9.01-9.72 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 3.13%. On average, analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VAC stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.87 and a 200-day moving average of $106.11. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $131.27.

VAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $119.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $157.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz sold 44,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $5,532,542.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,241 shares in the company, valued at $37,605,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

