Northwest Natural (NWN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Northwest Natural has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.25-2.45 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.25-2.45 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:NWN opened at $66.34 on Friday. Northwest Natural has a 1 year low of $50.49 and a 1 year high of $77.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.40 and a 200-day moving average of $68.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 87.21%.

In related news, Director C Scott Gibson sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $121,840.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NWN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Northwest Natural from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Northwest Natural to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

