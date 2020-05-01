New Home (NWHM) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $222.14 million for the quarter. New Home had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%.

Shares of NYSE:NWHM opened at $2.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $43.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.33. New Home has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of New Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About New Home

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

