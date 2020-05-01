Spire (SR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Spire (NYSE:SR) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect Spire to post earnings of $2.95 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Spire had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $566.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Spire to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SR opened at $75.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Spire has a 12-month low of $57.37 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.6225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SR. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

