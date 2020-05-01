Spire (SR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Posted by on May 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Spire (NYSE:SR) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect Spire to post earnings of $2.95 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Spire had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $566.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Spire to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SR opened at $75.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Spire has a 12-month low of $57.37 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.6225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SR. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Earnings History for Spire (NYSE:SR)

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Plymouth Industrial Reit Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday
Plymouth Industrial Reit Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday
EVO Payments Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday
EVO Payments Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday
Global Partners Set to Announce Earnings on Friday
Global Partners Set to Announce Earnings on Friday
O2Micro International to Release Earnings on Friday
O2Micro International to Release Earnings on Friday
Cardtronics Set to Announce Earnings on Friday
Cardtronics Set to Announce Earnings on Friday
inTest to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday
inTest to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report