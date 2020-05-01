Carrier Global (CARR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Posted by on May 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect Carrier Global to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

CARR stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

About Carrier Global

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Plymouth Industrial Reit Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday
Plymouth Industrial Reit Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday
EVO Payments Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday
EVO Payments Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday
Global Partners Set to Announce Earnings on Friday
Global Partners Set to Announce Earnings on Friday
O2Micro International to Release Earnings on Friday
O2Micro International to Release Earnings on Friday
Cardtronics Set to Announce Earnings on Friday
Cardtronics Set to Announce Earnings on Friday
inTest to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday
inTest to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report