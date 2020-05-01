Carrier Global (CARR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect Carrier Global to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

CARR stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

