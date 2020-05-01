inTEST (INTT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. inTEST has set its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance at -0.11–0.04 EPS.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.61 million for the quarter.

inTEST stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. inTEST has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $7.02.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of inTEST in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

