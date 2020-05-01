TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for TransAlta in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TA. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of TA stock opened at C$8.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.20. TransAlta has a one year low of C$5.32 and a one year high of C$11.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.51.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$609.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima bought 61,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.97 per share, with a total value of C$489,979.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 84,462 shares in the company, valued at C$673,162.14. Also, Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell bought 254,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,029,066.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 254,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,029,066.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

