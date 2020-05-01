Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share

Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Spin Master in a report issued on Monday, April 27th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TOY. CIBC dropped their price objective on Spin Master from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$47.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson lowered Spin Master from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$41.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on Spin Master from C$33.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spin Master currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.22.

Shares of TOY stock opened at C$20.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.88. Spin Master has a one year low of C$9.73 and a one year high of C$46.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$624.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$621.73 million.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

