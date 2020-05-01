TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for TransAlta in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

TAC has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC raised TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut TransAlta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

NYSE:TAC opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $461.42 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -144.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAC. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 4th quarter valued at $60,125,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,873 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,928,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,638 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 4th quarter valued at $5,012,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,445,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,348,000 after purchasing an additional 598,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

