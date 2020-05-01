TransUnion to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of TransUnion in a research report issued on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for TransUnion’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

TRU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

NYSE TRU opened at $78.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.25 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 23.93%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TransUnion by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in TransUnion by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in TransUnion by 47.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in TransUnion by 6.0% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $393,527.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,825.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 9,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $905,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,467 shares of company stock worth $8,654,372. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

