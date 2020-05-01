Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Passage Bio’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ZNTL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Passage Bio in a report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Passage Bio’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.98) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

ZNTL opened at $35.10 on Thursday. Passage Bio has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.43.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking bought 725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $17,980,000.00.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer.

