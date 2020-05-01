Passage Bio to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.96) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ZNTL) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Passage Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens forecasts that the company will earn ($0.96) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Passage Bio’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.77) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZNTL. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $35.10 on Thursday. Passage Bio has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $37.43.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking acquired 725,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $17,980,000.00.

About Passage Bio

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer.

