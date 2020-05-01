Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Primerica (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica (NYSE:PRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $123.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PRI. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Primerica from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, William Blair raised Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.50.

Get Primerica alerts:

NYSE PRI opened at $103.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.36. Primerica has a 52 week low of $61.20 and a 52 week high of $138.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.77 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Primerica will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $329,460.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,053.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $220,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 988,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,446,000 after buying an additional 91,768 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Primerica by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 46,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Primerica by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 79,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after buying an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Primerica by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Primerica by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.