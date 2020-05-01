QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on QEP. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens lowered shares of QEP Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of QEP Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of QEP Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.53.

NYSE:QEP opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 3.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61. QEP Resources has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $8.17.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.46 million. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QEP Resources will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph N. Jaggers acquired 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,235.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Trice acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 96,864 shares of company stock worth $207,427. 2.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of QEP Resources by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 202,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 39,841 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of QEP Resources by 299.5% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 225,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 169,096 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of QEP Resources by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 213,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 34,295 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of QEP Resources by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 17,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,370,000.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

