SunTrust Banks Raises Ryder System (NYSE:R) Price Target to $40.00

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s current price.

R has been the topic of several other reports. Cfra lowered their price target on Ryder System from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

NYSE R opened at $35.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.75 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $64.28.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Ryder System news, insider John J. Diez purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $123,630.00. Also, EVP Robert D. Fatovic purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.21 per share, with a total value of $93,025.00. Insiders acquired a total of 18,250 shares of company stock valued at $681,780 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of R. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,036,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,265,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,340,000 after purchasing an additional 608,085 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,957,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 35.7% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,496,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,573,000 after purchasing an additional 393,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

