ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at SunTrust Banks

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.94% from the company’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for ONEOK’s FY2020 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.32.

Shares of OKE opened at $29.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other ONEOK news, CEO Terry K. Spencer bought 32,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $504,228.22. Also, Chairman John William Gibson bought 32,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $506,902.60. Insiders bought a total of 156,887 shares of company stock worth $3,513,025 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in ONEOK by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

