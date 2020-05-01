Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.94.

NYSE:PB opened at $59.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.53. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $75.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.40 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.99 per share, with a total value of $214,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 176,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,822.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Zalman bought 15,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.17 per share, with a total value of $649,967.52. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 563,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 22,356 shares of company stock valued at $981,910. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,141,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,762,000 after buying an additional 574,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,061,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,461,000 after buying an additional 762,852 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,549,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,250,000 after buying an additional 111,510 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,928,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,625,000 after buying an additional 459,810 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,848,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,882,000 after buying an additional 364,566 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

