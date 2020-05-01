Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ORN. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.10 target price on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Orion Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.68.

NYSE ORN opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $61.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.28. Orion Group has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $5.99.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $166.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.45 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 670,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 224,721 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth $934,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth $902,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth $570,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 266.9% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 149,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 108,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

