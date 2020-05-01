Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Short Interest Down 5.3% in April

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,040,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the March 31st total of 14,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.3 days. Approximately 29.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of REI stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. Ring Energy has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $5.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.65.
Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $52.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.02 million.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REI. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 21,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.
About Ring Energy
Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.
Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.