Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Short Interest Down 5.3% in April

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,040,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the March 31st total of 14,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.3 days. Approximately 29.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of REI stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. Ring Energy has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $5.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.65.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $52.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.02 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Ring Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REI. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 21,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

