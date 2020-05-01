Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 2,490,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVM. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SVM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $4.08 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.93.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $44.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.50 million.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

