Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $116.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.76. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $81.90 and a 1 year high of $136.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,089 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $105,752.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 7,658 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $773,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,947 shares of company stock worth $2,885,820. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BR. Raymond James raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

