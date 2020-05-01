Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) to Release Earnings on Friday

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect Meridian Bioscience to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Meridian Bioscience has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.28-0.34 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.71 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 9.70%. On average, analysts expect Meridian Bioscience to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VIVO stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Meridian Bioscience has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08. The stock has a market cap of $466.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.34.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VIVO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Meridian Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.58.

In other news, Director John Mcilwraith purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $36,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,167 shares in the company, valued at $89,184.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Kenny purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,759.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 48,550 shares of company stock worth $314,166. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

