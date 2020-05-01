Domtar (UFS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Domtar to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Domtar alerts:

Shares of UFS stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.93. Domtar has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $48.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. Domtar’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on UFS shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Domtar from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Domtar from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Domtar from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UFS cut Domtar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.08.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.