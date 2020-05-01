Domtar (UFS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.38) per share for the quarter.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.58 billion.

Get Domtar alerts:

Shares of TSE:UFS opened at C$32.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Domtar has a 1-year low of C$26.50 and a 1-year high of C$65.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.602 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. This is a boost from Domtar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.39%.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.