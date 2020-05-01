Essent Group (ESNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Essent Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ESNT stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. Essent Group has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $55.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average of $45.37.

In other Essent Group news, Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,544.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

ESNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Essent Group from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $62.00 to $36.00 and set an “above average” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

