Boise Cascade (BCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect Boise Cascade to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.85) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Boise Cascade to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

NYSE BCC opened at $31.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average of $34.27. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

BCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.