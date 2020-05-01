PBF Energy (PBF) to Release Earnings on Friday

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect PBF Energy to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PBF Energy to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.37. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $35.15.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBF. TheStreet lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 73,471 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.83 per share, with a total value of $1,897,755.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,334,092 shares of company stock valued at $12,561,934. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

