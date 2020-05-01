BP Midstream Partners (BPMP) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect BP Midstream Partners to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 130.68% and a return on equity of 74.75%. The business had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BP Midstream Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BP Midstream Partners stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46. BP Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 87.97%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

