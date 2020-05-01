Avista (AVA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Posted by on May 1st, 2020

Avista (NYSE:AVA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect Avista to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Avista has set its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance at 1.95-2.15 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.95-2.15 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $364.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.31 million. Avista had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 6.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect Avista to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AVA opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.54. Avista has a 52-week low of $32.09 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

AVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Avista presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $783,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 223,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,927,067.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 20,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,008,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 192,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,713,060.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,842,270 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Earnings History for Avista (NYSE:AVA)

