Hydro One (H) to Release Earnings on Friday

Hydro One (TSE:H) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect Hydro One to post earnings of C$0.58 per share for the quarter.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter.

Shares of H opened at C$25.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.65. Hydro One has a 12-month low of C$20.25 and a 12-month high of C$29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion and a PE ratio of 19.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.69.

H has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Hydro One from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. CSFB lowered Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. CIBC raised their price target on Hydro One from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.85.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

