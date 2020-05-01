Hydro One (H) to Release Earnings on Friday

Hydro One (TSE:H) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect Hydro One to post earnings of C$0.58 per share for the quarter.
Hydro One (TSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter.
Shares of H opened at C$25.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.65. Hydro One has a 12-month low of C$20.25 and a 12-month high of C$29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion and a PE ratio of 19.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.69.
About Hydro One
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.
