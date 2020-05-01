KP Tissue (KPT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.36).

Get KP Tissue alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.86. The company has a market cap of $91.94 million and a PE ratio of -14.46. KP Tissue has a 12-month low of C$7.73 and a 12-month high of C$11.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on KP Tissue from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. CIBC cut their price objective on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

In related news, Director David A. Spraley purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.70 per share, with a total value of C$43,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$85,416.60.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.