Uniti Group (UNIT) to Release Earnings on Friday

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect Uniti Group to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Uniti Group has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.79-1.85 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.54). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $268.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Uniti Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. Uniti Group has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 141.20 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNIT. Cowen upgraded Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Uniti Group to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

