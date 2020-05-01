Evertec (EVTC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Evertec has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 2.00-2.06 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.00-2.06 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $127.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.69 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 54.99% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Evertec to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $25.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Evertec has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $37.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Evertec’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evertec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

