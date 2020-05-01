Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BIP stock opened at $39.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 559.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average of $48.27. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $56.31.

BIP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

