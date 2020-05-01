Harsco (HSC) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Posted by on May 1st, 2020

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect Harsco to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $399.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.80 million. Harsco had a net margin of 31.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%. On average, analysts expect Harsco to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HSC opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $716.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.47. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average is $16.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSC shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Harsco from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded Harsco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Harsco from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

In related news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $153,250.00. Also, SVP Jeswant Gill bought 6,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $45,402.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,183. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 34,364 shares of company stock worth $218,568 in the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

