Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 28.23%.

NASDAQ BPY opened at $9.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.48. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $21.03.

BPY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a report on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Brookfield Property Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Property Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

