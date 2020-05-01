Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect Plaza Retail REIT to post earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$27.47 million during the quarter.

Plaza Retail REIT has a twelve month low of C$3.98 and a twelve month high of C$5.22.

