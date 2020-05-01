Kimco Realty (KIM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kimco Realty to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $10.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.69. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $123,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,408.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Compass Point lowered Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Kimco Realty to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.69.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

