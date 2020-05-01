Roth CH Acquisition I Co. (ROCHU) Plans to Raise $75 Million in May 5th IPO

Posted by on May 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Roth CH Acquisition I Co. (ROCHU) expects to raise $75 million in an initial public offering on Tuesday, May 5th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 7,500,000 shares at $10.00 per share.

Roth CH Acquisition I Co. has a market cap of $96.4 million.

Roth Capital Partners and Craig-Hallum Capital Group acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

Roth CH Acquisition I Co. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ”  To date, our efforts have been limited to organizational activities as well as activities related to this offering. Our efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to any particular industry or geographic region, although we intend to focus our search on target businesses operating in the healthcare, wellness, consumer or technology sectors. “.

Roth CH Acquisition I Co. was founded in 2019 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 888 San Clemente Drive, Suite 400, Newport Beach, CA 92660, US and can be reached via phone at (949) 887-0331.

Receive News & Ratings for Roth CH Acquisition I Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth CH Acquisition I Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Roth CH Acquisition I Co. Plans to Raise $75 Million in May 5th IPO
Roth CH Acquisition I Co. Plans to Raise $75 Million in May 5th IPO
36Kr Holdings Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on May 6th
36Kr Holdings Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on May 6th
Stable Road Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End on May 6th
Stable Road Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End on May 6th
Canadian Utilities Limited Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share
Canadian Utilities Limited Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share
Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Capital Power Corp Issued By Raymond James
Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Capital Power Corp Issued By Raymond James
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Capital Power Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Capital Power Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report