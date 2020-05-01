36Kr Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:KRKR) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on May 6th

Posted by on May 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

36Kr’s (NASDAQ:KRKR) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, May 6th. 36Kr had issued 1,380,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 8th. The total size of the offering was $20,010,000 based on an initial share price of $14.50. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of 36Kr from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

KRKR stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99. 36Kr has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for 36Kr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 36Kr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Roth CH Acquisition I Co. Plans to Raise $75 Million in May 5th IPO
Roth CH Acquisition I Co. Plans to Raise $75 Million in May 5th IPO
36Kr Holdings Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on May 6th
36Kr Holdings Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on May 6th
Stable Road Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End on May 6th
Stable Road Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End on May 6th
Canadian Utilities Limited Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share
Canadian Utilities Limited Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share
Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Capital Power Corp Issued By Raymond James
Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Capital Power Corp Issued By Raymond James
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Capital Power Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Capital Power Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report