36Kr Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:KRKR) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on May 6th

36Kr’s (NASDAQ:KRKR) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, May 6th. 36Kr had issued 1,380,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 8th. The total size of the offering was $20,010,000 based on an initial share price of $14.50. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of 36Kr from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

KRKR stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99. 36Kr has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

