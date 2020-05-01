Stable Road Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End on May 6th (OTCMKTS:SRACU)

Stable Road Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:SRACU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, May 6th. Stable Road Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 8th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Stable Road Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Stable Road Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06. Stable Road Acquisition has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $11.32.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $609,000.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. intends to a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

