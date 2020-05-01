Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Canadian Utilities in a report released on Tuesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded Canadian Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.75.

Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of C$25.25 and a 1-year high of C$42.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$32.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$929.00 million for the quarter.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

