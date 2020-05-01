Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Capital Power Corp Issued By Raymond James (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Capital Power in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$683.00 million during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.00.

Shares of TSE:CPX opened at C$26.94 on Thursday. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$20.23 and a 1 year high of C$38.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.22.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

